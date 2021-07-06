Britney Spears's Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns

Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph has officially resigned following the singer's alleged wish to retire from music.
Plus, Paris Hilton voices her support for her former bestie in a new episode of "This Is Paris."
He was first introduced to a 13-year-old Spears in 1995 and secured her first record deal with Jive Records two years later.
Larry Rudolph has managed Britney Spears' career since the mid-1990s