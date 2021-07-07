Bollywood 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar dies at 98, funeral to take place today
Bollywood 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar dies at 98, funeral to take place today

Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday, his family and aides said.

#dilipkumar #dilipkumarnews #sairabanu