J-Lo spotted shopping in the Hamptons over the holiday weekend (5/7)

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about doing some shopping in the Hamptons this past holiday weekend.The 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer was seen in East Hamptons, New York, visiting Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Aerin and other stores. The video, recorded on July 5th, shows the star donning a flowy white dress with a plunging neckline paired with sunglasses and a pair of hoop earrings as she and her group go from store to store.Lopez, 51, recently made headlines after breaking off her engagement to A-Rod and reuniting with ex-fiancée Ben Affleck after 17 years. Though not seen in the video, the pair, dubbed 'Benniffer', have been spotted together in the Hamptons in the last few days. After their split, Ben wed actress Jennifer Garner, having three children with her. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and had twins before divorcing and becoming engaged to A-Rod.Now 17 years later, the two have reunited.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about doing some shopping in the Hamptons this past holiday weekend.The 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer was seen in East Hamptons, New York, visiting Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Aerin and other stores.

The video, recorded on July 5th, shows the star donning a flowy white dress with a plunging neckline paired with sunglasses and a pair of hoop earrings as she and her group go from store to store.Lopez, 51, recently made headlines after breaking off her engagement to A-Rod and reuniting with ex-fiancée Ben Affleck after 17 years.

Though not seen in the video, the pair, dubbed 'Benniffer', have been spotted together in the Hamptons in the last few days.

After their split, Ben wed actress Jennifer Garner, having three children with her.

Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and had twins before divorcing and becoming engaged to A-Rod.Now 17 years later, the two have reunited.