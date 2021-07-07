Chimp who predicted England win over Germany and Ukraine chooses Three Lions over Denmark

A chimpanzee who predicted England’s win over Germany and Ukraine today (July 7) chose the Three Lions over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The psychic primate named ‘Chao Jon’ grabbed the St George’s flag and ran away cheerfully while waving it excitedly in front of visitors and zoo officers at the Songkhla Zoo in southern Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Danish flag was left hanging, which is believed to indicate that the European country best known for its rashers of bacon will lose.

Chao Jon has become a hit after previously predicting that England would beat both Germany and Ukraine.

Zookeepers now believe his prediction that Harry Kane and the boys will beat the Danes.

Wanchai Tanwattana, Director of the Song Khla Zoo said: ‘Chao Jon has chosen every team correctly so far.

I’m confident that England will win.

I have faith in the chimpanzee’s choice.

‘We give him red syrup and durian fruit after each prediction.

He’s happy.

He has a special skill.’ The match between England and Denmark kicks off at 8pm local time at the Wembley Stadium in north west London.

Euro 2020 was originally scheduled to start last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament has taken place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.