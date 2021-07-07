Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Fans sing New Order's England song 'World In Motion' at east London venue

England fans were in fine voice on Wednesday 7 July, singing New Order's classic fan song World In Motion at a gathering in east London.

The song features a rap by John Barnes, an England player at the time the track was released, in support of England's World Cup 1990 campaign.