England fans were in fine voice on Wednesday 7 July, singing New Order's classic fan song World In Motion at a gathering in east London.
Fans sing New Order's England song 'World In Motion' at east London venue
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:50s 0 shares 1 views
England fans were in fine voice on Wednesday 7 July, singing New Order's classic fan song World In Motion at a gathering in east London.
The song features a rap by John Barnes, an England player at the time the track was released, in support of England's World Cup 1990 campaign.