Pentagon Cancels Microsoft’s $10 Billion Cloud Contract

On July 6, the Department of Defense announced it is canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract that had been awarded to Microsoft under Trump.

"Due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conservancy and industry advances," the Defense Department stated that the JEDI contract "no longer meets its needs.".

It will now seek new bids for an updated Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract from both Microsoft and Amazon.

Amazon previously filed suit contesting the Pentagon's contract with Microsoft, .

Claiming the decision was politically motivated due to Trump's dislike of Jeff Bezos.

Amazon is expected to win the new contract.

Following news of the JEDI contract cancellation on July 6, Amazon's stock rose 4.7%, catapulting Bezos' wealth by $8.4 billion in a single day.

