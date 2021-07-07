Bill Cosby Is Planning a Docuseries and Comedy Tour

According to 'TMZ,' Cosby, who was released from prison on June 30 after serving three years for sexual assault.

Is working on a 5-part docuseries and wants to do standup comedy again.

According to his rep, Andrew Wyatt, some promoters and comedy clubs have already said they'd consider hosting his return.

.

Cosby is also writing a book focusing on his criminal case and time in prison.

Additionally, he'd like to embark on a speaking tour around the country in which he'd visit prisons, schools and neighborhoods... .

... to talk to people about being better citizens and stamping out violence