WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Gives Wednesday Evening Update On Surfside Condo Collapse
WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Gives Wednesday Evening Update On Surfside Condo Collapse

At the presser, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported eight more bodies were recovered, increasing the death toll to 54.

She also confirmed the rescue effort will transition to a recovery operation.