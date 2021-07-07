WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Gives Wednesday Evening Update On Surfside Condo Collapse

At the presser, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported eight more bodies were recovered, increasing the death toll to 54.
She also confirmed the rescue effort will transition to a recovery operation.
Gov. Ron DeSantis provides a Wednesday morning update on Tropical Storm Elsa and also talks about the Surfside condo collapse.