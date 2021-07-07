Local country music star, a-list ally perform together at Grand Ole Opry

Country music star Brooke Eden grew up in Loxahatchee.
In January of 2021, she came out of the closet publicly and by May she was engaged to Hilary Hoover who works for country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as their promotions director.
