Storm chaser captures moment immense downburst dumps rain onto Arizona, US

A storm chaser's timelapse managed to capture the moment an immense downburst dumped rain onto the city of Tucson, Arizona.

The footage shows dark grey clouds circling as rain cascades onto the city on July 2.

The filmer, Melissa Wambolt, told Newsflare: "I was watching the radar on my app Radarscope and saw storms forming over the Catalina Mountains in Tucson.

"I headed up Sentinel Peak to get a good vantage point over the city.

I used my Nikon D780 to shoot a series of photos at timed intervals of a huge downburst that swept over the mountains.

"A downburst is a severe weather phenomenon that can occur during a thunderstorm and produce heavy, damaging winds similar to a tornado."