Kind locals help motorists cross mountain road submerged in muddy water after thunderstorm in the Philippines

Kind locals helped motorists cross a mountain road that was submerged in muddy water after a thunderstorm in the Philippines.

Kind locals helped motorists cross a mountain road that was submerged in muddy water after a thunderstorm in the Philippines.

Footage shows riders and car drivers struggling to pass through the deluge thick with mud while residents helped push their vehicles forward in Tinoc, Ifugao province, on July 5.

Among the motorists was a rider carrying a slaughtered pig and a pickup truck with the malfunctioning engine was pulled by more than 10 men across the water.

Due to heavy rains, parts of the mountain eroded and blocked the road creating a muddy pool in the middle of the national highway which connected mountain villages to other towns.

Lawyer Rafael Palasi who passed by the area after the storm said: "Farmers regularly pass by this road to transport their farm produce to neighbouring provinces.

Every time a heavy rain pours, expect a landslide and accumulated waters.

"DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] equipment must be on standby to ensure unhampered delivery of agricultural products.

"The stranded farmers cannot just drain the accumulated waters as it might cause further erosion down the road.

It’s loose soil."