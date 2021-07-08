Tokyo Olympics to be staged behind closed doors as host city declares state of emergency

Spectators are to be banned from attending events in Tokyo as Japan has declared a state of emergency in the host city.

The country's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the state of emergency on July 8 in a bid to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

The state of emergency would begin on Monday, 11 days before the Games open, and end on 22 August - two days before the start of the Paralympics.

Footage from July 7 shows Tokyo's National Stadium as the city prepares to host the games.