Thursday, July 8, 2021

Tokyo Olympics to be staged behind closed doors as host city declares state of emergency

Spectators are to be banned from attending events in Tokyo as Japan has declared a state of emergency in the host city.

The country's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the state of emergency on July 8 in a bid to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

The state of emergency would begin on Monday, 11 days before the Games open, and end on 22 August - two days before the start of the Paralympics.

Footage from July 7 shows Tokyo's National Stadium as the city prepares to host the games.

