'No Olympics' protest outside Tokyo hotel of IOC President Thomas Bach

On Saturday (10 July) Tokyo police held back protesters outside the hotel where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is staying in Tokyo.

A group of protesters shouted slogans demanding that the Olympics be cancelled, during a demonstration outside the hotel.

The IOC president is at the hotel for three days of quarantine after arriving in the Olympic host city.

The year-late '2020' Olympics will be held without spectators for events in and around Tokyo itself, following an increase in Covid-19 infections in the Japanese capital.

Opponents fear the Games, even without spectators, could cause a 'superspreader' event.