Dow Movers: GS, AMGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, Amgen registers a 7.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.8%.

Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 35.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.5%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.6% on the day.