Dow Movers: AMGN, KO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola Co registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.9%.

Amgen is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.6%, and Boeing, trading up 2.5% on the day.