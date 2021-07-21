Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Dow Movers: AMGN, KO

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Movers: AMGN, KO
Dow Movers: AMGN, KO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola Co registers a 4.5% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola Co registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.9%.

Amgen is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.6%, and Boeing, trading up 2.5% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: GS, AMGN

Dow Movers: GS, AMGN

Market News Video

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..