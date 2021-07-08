Naomi Osaka Pushes for ‘Refresh’ of Press Conference Format

On July 8, ‘Time’ released a personal essay penned by tennis star Naomi Osaka.

In the first-person piece, Osaka spoke about how “out of date” the current press conference format is.

The press-conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh.

I believe that we can make it better, more interesting and more enjoyable for each side, Naomi Osaka, via 'Time'.

The 23-year-old went on to reference the criticism she received for opting out of press conferences at the French Open.

Tennis is our privileged profession... but I can’t imagine another profession where a consistent attendance record (I have missed one press conference in my seven years on tour) would be so harshly scrutinized, Naomi Osaka, via 'Time'.

She emphasized that athletes should be given the opportunity to “take a mental break” without consequence.

Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions, Naomi Osaka, via 'Time'.

Osaka ended her message on a positive note, thanking all of those who supported her, specifically Michael Phelps.

I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s O.K.

To not be O.K., and it’s O.K.

To talk about it.

There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel.

Michael Phelps told me that by speaking up I may have saved a life.

If that’s true, then it was all worth it, Naomi Osaka, via 'Time'