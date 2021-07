American Horror Stories Season 1 on FX - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the FX horror series American Horror Stories Season 1, created by Ryan Murphy.

It stars Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, Sierra McCormick, Kyle Reid Silverstein and Naomi Grossman.

American Horror Stories Season 1 Release Date: July 15, 2021 on FX and Hulu After you watch American Horror Stories drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!