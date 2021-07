Asbury students gearing up for Olymics

With just two weeks to go, athletes worldwide are in the home stretch of training, and everyone working behind the scenes is doing final preparations as well, like Asbury University student Rosie Gary.

OF THE TOKYOOLYMPICS...A GROUPFROM RIGHT HERE INTHE BLUEGRASS ISGETTING THEIRPACKING LIST INORDER.LARRYTHEY'RE NOTATHLETES...BUTSTUDENTS ANDALUMNI FROMASBURY UNIVERSITYSET TO GOOVERSEAS TO HELPON THE T-VPRODUCTION SIDEOF THINGS.CLAIRE CROUCHCHATTED WITH THEMAS THEY GEAR UPFOR TRIP OF ALIFETIME.THE COUNT DOWNTO THE TOKYOOLYMPICS IS ON.NATS...WHAT COULDTHE NATS BE???WITH JUST TWOWEEKS TO GOATHLETESWORLDWIDE ARE INTHE HOME STRETCHOF TRAINING --- ANDEVERYONE WORKINGBEHIND THESCENES...IS DOINGFINAL PREPS ASWELL.LIKE ASBURYSTUDENT ROSIEGARY.ROSIE GARY: ITHASN'T HIT ME THATI'M LEAVING ISTARTED PACKINGA LITTLE BIT I WASLIKE YEAH I'MGOING AND ILOOKED AT MYCREDENTIALS, IWAS LIKE OH MYGOSH THIS IS REAL.CLAIRE STANDUPTHE UNIVERSITYSENDS A GROUPEACH OLYMPICS TOHELP WITH THETELEVISIONPRODUCTION.THIS YEAR THESCHOOL IS SENDINGTHE LARGESTGROUP EVER.

150STUDENTS ANDALUMNI...FROMRIGHT HERE INWILMOREKENTUCKY...ACROSSTHE WORLD TOTOKYO FOR THEEXPERIENCE OF ALIFETIME.ALLIE SUTTON: YES,I AM JUST SOEXCITED ANDTHRILLED FOR THEOPPORTUNITY TOBE ABLE TO TRAVELOVER TO TOKYO TOBE ABLE TO BE APART OF THEOLYMPICSEXPERIENCEALLIE SUTTON ISANOTHER STUDENTHEADED TO THEGAMES...HEREXCITEMENTCOMPOUNDED BYTHE FACT THAT THEYWEREN'T SURE THISTRIP WOULD EVENHAPPEN.

COVIDKEEPING THEMGUESSING NEARLYDOWN TO THE WIRE.ALLIE SUTTON: IHAD NO IDEA IFTHIS WOULD BE APOSSIBILITY EVENSIX MONTHS AGO ITWAS IT WAS KINDOF UP IN THE AIRAS TO WHAT THEYCAN EXPECT WHENTHEY GETTHERE...THEY WEREASSIGNED THEIREVENTS RANDOMLY.ALLIE KNOWS SHE'LLBE AT THE TENNISARENA AND ROSIEWILL BE WITHGOLF...BUT AS FORTHEIR EXACT DUTIESTHEY'LL FIND OUTWHEN THEY ARRIVE,AFTER A JOURNEYUNLIKE ANY THEY'VETAKEN.ROSIE GARY: IT'S APRETTY LONGFLIGHT I'MASSUMING IT'SABOUT 24 HOURSTHAT'S KIND OFWHAT I'M FEELINGBECAUSE, WITH ALLTHE LAYOVERS ANDEVERYTHING I'M ALITTLE NERVOUSABOUT THAT, BUTIT'LL BE GOOD.BUT IT'SGUARANTEED THESEOLYMPICS WILL BE AHISTORIC GAMES TOREMEMBER...WITHNO SPECTATORS,SPECIAL SAFETYGUIDELINES...AND OFCOURSE WORLDCLASS COMPETITION.IN JESSCO.

