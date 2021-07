US Olympic Delegation getting vaccinated for protection against more than COVID

THE U.S.OLYMPIC DELEGATION IS GETTINGVACCINATED FOR PROTECTIONAGAINST MORE THAN COVID.AFTER SPECIAL PERMISSION FROMTHE F-D-A...AND THE VACCINEMANUFACTURER....ATHLETES ANDSTAFF LINED UP FOR PROTECTIONAGAINST THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHEREFLU.BILL FOLSOM LOOKS INTO THE ADDEDLAYER OF PROTECTION.FLU SHOTS, WHEN IT'S NOT FLUSEASON.AT LEAST NOT IN THIS PART OF THEWORLD." SUMMER HERE IS THE WINTER INTHE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE ANDTHAT'S THEIR FLU SEASON." JAPAN,HOST OF THE OLYMPICS, ALSO NOTIN FLU SEASON." WHILE TOKYO IS IN THE NORTHERNHEMISPHERE, THERE ARE A LOT OFCOUNTRIES THAT ARE IN THESOUTHERN HEMISPHERE THAT ARETRAVELING TO THE GAMES ANDTHEREFORE BRINGING FLU WITHTHEM." TEAM USA, CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, DR.JONATHAN FINOFF IS TALKING ABOUTTHE POSSIBILITY.THE CHANCES OF GETTING SICK ATTHE OLYMPICS NEEDS TO BEMINIMIZED." THE LAST THING WE WANT IS FORONE OF OUR DELEGATION MEMBERS,WHETHER IT'S AN ATHLETE OR ONEOF OUR STAFF MEMBERS TO GO TOTHE GAMES AND GET THE FLU ANDNOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE."FLU SHOTS ARE TYPICALLY COMMON,ONLY THIS IS A SPECIFIC SOUTHERNHEMISPHERE FLU VACCINE...IT'S AVAILABLE IN THE U.S.FROM ONLY ONE SUPPLIER.THERE HAD TO BE FDAAPPROVAL....AND A SPECIALREQUEST." THEY ONLY SELL IT TO THEMILITARY, SO WE HAD TO APPROACHTHEM AND SAY WOULD WE IT FOR OURDELEGATION MEMBERS WOULD YOUMAKE IT AVAILABLE FOR US FOR THESUMMER GAMES.UC-HEALTH MEMORIAL PARTNEREDMAKING IT'S PHARMACY ANDSTAFF AVAILABLE." NO PROBLEM YOU CAN SHIP TO OURPHARMACY, WE'LL STORE ITAPPROPRIATELY, WE'LL RECORDEVERYTHING BECAUSE WHEN YOU AREDOING VACCINATIONS YOU NEED TOMAKE SURE THAT ALL OF THAT ISREPORTED APPROPRIATELY."UC-HEALTH ALSO STAFFED THECLINICS.A BEFORE THE GAMES TEAM EFFORTTO INCREASE THE CHANCES OFATHLETES BRINGING HOMEMEDALS...AND DECREASING THE RISKOF RETURNING WITH A FLU VIRUSRELAYED FROM THE OTHER SIDE OFTHE WORLD.WATCHING OUT FOR YOU COLOR