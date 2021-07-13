Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation at Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo
First lady Jill Biden will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo scheduled for July 23.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.