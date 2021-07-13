Jill Biden to Travel to Japan for 2021 Olympic Summer Games

Jill Biden to Travel to Japan for 2021 Olympic Summer Games.

First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Tokyo, Japan, for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Her office released an official statement on July 13, announcing her intent to attend.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021.

Additional information and details to come, via Office of the First Lady.

President Joe Biden will not be joining her for the trip, according to two senior administration officials.

That means this will be First Lady Biden’s first solo international trip since President Biden took office.

She previously traveled internationally with him to the United Kingdom for the G7 leaders’ summit in June.

Prior to the First Lady’s announcement, it was unclear whether she would be allowed to attend the Tokyo games.

Olympic organizers announced last week that spectators would be banned due to COVID-19 concerns.

Japan has declared a state of emergency effective until August 22.

The President supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators.

He has pride in the US athletes who have trained for Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, via CNN