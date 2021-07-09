Breastfeeding mom freaks out when she starts leaking during TV theme song

A breastfeeding mom is going viral for her hilarious leakage freak-out — and the TV theme song that triggered it.Mom and TikToker, Kat Stuckey (@imdatmom) explains in her video that she's currently breastfeeding her one-month-old baby.And while breastfeeding, she always watches "One Tree Hill" on TV — something Kat says she's done since "day one" with her infant.But the day she filmed her now-viral TikTok, Kat did things a little differently: she decided to watch "One Tree Hill" on her own.during the theme song of her favorite show, Kat's let-down was triggered, and she began to leak.Thousands of mothers weighed in with comments sharing their own surprising let-down triggers