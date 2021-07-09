Caitlyn Jenner Holds Her 1st News Conference In California Recall Election Run

Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov.
Gavin Newsom.
In an interview with CNN, Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she didn’t vote last November.