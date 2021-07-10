Washington, DC hit with massive flooding

The storm system brought heavy rain and caused flash flooding.

Despite Tropical Storm Elsa moving out to the northeast, a cold front moved into the Washington, DC metropolitan area on Friday, July 9.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning after damaging winds and heavy rain and lightning hit the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @NE_DC_11.