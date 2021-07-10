Washington, DC hit with massive flooding

Despite Tropical Storm Elsa moving out to the northeast, a cold front moved into the Washington, DC metropolitan area on Friday, July 9.
The storm system brought heavy rain and caused flash flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning after damaging winds and heavy rain and lightning hit the area.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @NE_DC_11.
There was massive flooding at subway stations across New York City after severe thunderstorms Thursday.