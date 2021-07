Youtuber Karl Rock 'blacklisted' by Indian govt: Was attending anti-CAA rally a reason?

YouTuber Karl Rock who is of New Zealand origin has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court claiming that the Indian govt has blacklisted hinm and that he is unable to return to the country to his indian wife Manisha Malik.

Speculations are rife that he was barred from entering for documenting his experience at an anti-CAA rally.

#AntiCAArally #KarlRock #Blacklisted