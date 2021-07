Harleen Deol's stunning catch leaves internet in awe, earns praises from all | Oneindia News

Even though team India lost another match during their ongoing tour against England, there was one bright spot and that was Harleen Deol's stunning catch on the boundaries to dismiss Amy Jones.

Watch the video becasue you can't miss this!

#HarleenDeolCatch #HarleenDeol #WomensCricket