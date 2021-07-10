Amazing art sculptures created with ocean trash

Ocean trash has become a very troubling concern and issue throughout North America, and the world actually.

Many companies are sponsoring shoreline cleanups, and Corona is sponsoring this exact challenge in Canada.

The website is protectparadise.ca showing all the statistics based around the many cleanups going on daily.

To date, 50 cleanups have been accomplished from 1047 registered volunteers which have removed 2567 kilograms (5659 pounds) of trash from the shorelines meaning there has been 1,649014 square meters of shoreline cleaned of trash.

Yet more than 8 million metric tonnes of plastic continue to compromise the beauty and ecology of our lakes, rivers, and oceans every year.

With recent events leading to the number of single-use plastics found on Canadian beaches doubling since 2019, plastics could outweigh fish in the ocean by 2050.

Corona is committed to reducing marine plastic pollution in Canada.

This year we’re partnering with The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup and like-minded citizens like you to help us clean plastic waste from waterways across the country.

So we can continue to protect and enjoy paradise for years to come.

A local artist in Vancouver ,British Columbia Canada designed these figures to display the amount of trash and the type of trash that was found along the cities local beaches and waterways.

Take a very close look at the figures, it is surprising just what gets disposed of into our waters, and what makes it way back on shore.

Storms create larger waves and currents, which end up causing more trash to come ashore, which in turn is better than it floating around in the ocean .

Another example of ocean trash that has gathered over decades is called The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is a collection of marine debris in the North Pacific Ocean.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also known as the Pacific trash vortex, spans waters from the West Coast of North America all the way to Japan.

The patch is actually comprised of the Western Garbage Patch, located near Japan, and the Eastern Garbage Patch, which is located between the U.S. states of Hawaii and mainland state of California.

These areas of spinning debris are linked together by the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone, located a few hundred kilometers north of Hawaii.

This convergence zone is where warm water from the South Pacific meets up with cooler water from the Arctic.

The zone acts like a highway that moves debris from one patch to another.

The area that all this trash is cycling within is approximately 20 million square kilometers (7.7 million square miles).

This area is roughly 15 percent larger than Russia to give an idea of its vastness within the ocean.

The efforts to reduce the trash within our world is an urgent one to control.

Let’s all do our part to reduce, reuse, recycle.