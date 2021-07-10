Trippier’s headmaster did not let coach drop him even if he had detention

Kieran Trippier was such a star for his school football team the headmaster would not allow him to be dropped even if he was in detention.The England and Atletico Madrid defender, who played as a goalscoring number 10 for Woodhey High School near Bury, caused one or two of his teachers a headache at times but the football-mad head ensured he always made the game.Trippier was already in Manchester City’s Academy by the time PE teacher Lee Garcka arrived at the school, and it became apparent to the new member of staff early on that there were some things you just could not do.