Fans attempt to storm Wembley barriers, trapping people in heap of bodies

Violent and dangerous scenes were witnessed at Wembley Stadium as fans tried to force their way into the stadium on Sunday 11 July.

Violent and dangerous scenes were witnessed at Wembley Stadium as fans tried to force their way into the stadium on Sunday 11 July.

Video showed crowds of people attempting to force barriers over until they collapsed trapping an unknown number of people under a dangerous pile of bodies.

Reports describe the situation as "febrile", following a day of booze-soaked partying by thousands of fans outside the stadium.