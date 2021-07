Twin sisters and college basketball stars on endorsement deals

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder, stars on Fresno State’s women’s basketball team, became official business partners this month after the National Collegiate Athletic Association, reversing decades of policy, approved an interim rule change granting student-athletes the ability to monetize their social media followings and strike lucrative endorsement deals.

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield talks to them about the changes.