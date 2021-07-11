Skip to main content
Sunday, July 11, 2021

Weird moment huge grenade hot air balloon flies England flag over Manchester

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 1 views
A huge hand grenade-shaped hot air balloon is flying an England flag over Manchester.

The footage was filmed on July 11 ahead of Euro 2020 final.

The balloon was flown by the Merchant Taylors' Schools in Crosby, England, in collaboration with the sports performance and active nutrition brand, "Grenade".