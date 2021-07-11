Weird moment huge grenade hot air balloon flies England flag over Manchester

The footage was filmed on July 11 ahead of Euro 2020 final.

A huge hand grenade-shaped hot air balloon is flying an England flag over Manchester.

The balloon was flown by the Merchant Taylors' Schools in Crosby, England, in collaboration with the sports performance and active nutrition brand, "Grenade".