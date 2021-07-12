Top 20 Creepiest Paranormal Events On Movie Shoots

Can a movie set be cursed?
Based on these stories, yes, yes they can.
For this list, we’re looking at times when real life paranormal phenomena supposedly occurred on the sets of movies.
Can a movie set be cursed?
Based on these stories, yes, yes they can.
For this list, we’re looking at times when real life paranormal phenomena supposedly occurred on the sets of movies.
Can a movie set be cursed?
Based on these stories, yes, yes they can.
For this list, we’re looking at times when real life paranormal phenomena supposedly occurred on the sets of movies.
Our countdown includes “The Passion of the Christ”, “Rosemary’s Baby”, “The Exorcist”, "The Omen", “The Conjuring”, and more!