Kangana Had Problems KISSING Shahid | Stars & Their Troubles Shooting Intimate Scene In Movies

In Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's kissing scene in the mud turned out to be a huge controversy with both the stars talking about the feeling in different interviews.

Watching intimate scenes in movies might give you an adrenaline rush.

But behind the scenes actors face troubles shooting such scenes.

For Eg: Ranbir felt awkward shooting scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gulshan Grover got all nervous shooting a moment with Katrina Kaif in Boom.

Varun Dhawan, Zareen Khan, Sanjay Dutt are among such stars who sweat in fear or pressure shooting such scenes and getting them esthetically right.

Watch the story.