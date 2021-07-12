Here's how to grow your own pineapples from just a section of the fruit

The filmer told Newsflare: "This is the third one I have done.

A Las Vegas resident filmed as they managed to grow their own pineapples from just a section of the fruit.

A Las Vegas resident filmed as they managed to grow their own pineapples from just a section of the fruit.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This is the third one I have done.

If you cut the stock off at about an inch and score the bottom place into any pot and keep moist and wet and it needs direct sunlight in the mornings, afternoons here in Las Vegas are way too hot for the tropical fruit.

"It will take a few weeks for it to take root, but once it does you will notice.

It takes about 2 years for a plant to mature to produce fruit and it will only produce one to two pineapples yearly."