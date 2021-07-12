Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, TSLA

Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 4.1% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 2.5%.

Charter Communications is showing a gain of 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 1.5%, and ASML Holding, trading up 1.7% on the day.