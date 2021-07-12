Skip to main content
Monday, July 12, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #21 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, IBM claims the #290 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, International Business Machines is showing a gain of 12.0%.