Italy Wins UEFA Euro 2020

On July 11, Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to clinch the European Championship for the second time.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved penalty kicks from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

And finally Bukayo Saka, sealing the deal for his country.

After Saka's miss, Donnarumma's teammates rushed toward him in celebration.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini hoisted the Henri Delaunay trophy up high amid fireworks and cheers.

The loss was heartbreaking for England, who has struggled with shootouts at major tournaments in the past.

The boys couldn't have given more.

Penalties are the worst feeling in the world when you lose, England captain Harry Kane, via CBS News.

It's been a fantastic tournament — we should be proud, hold our heads up high.

It's going to hurt now, it's going to hurt for a while, England captain Harry Kane, via CBS News