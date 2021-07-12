Hotel collapses in eastern China burying at least 20

The video, filmed in the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province on July 12, shows firefighters searching and rescuing people in the debris.

A hotel collapsed in eastern China, burying at least 20 people.

A hotel collapsed in eastern China, burying at least 20 people.

The video, filmed in the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province on July 12, shows firefighters searching and rescuing people in the debris.

Ten people have been found, with one dead and a further 10 people were still missing.

The rescue work is underway and the case is under investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.