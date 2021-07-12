Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 12, 2021

River Fire in California burns over 4,000 acres, prompting evacuation

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
River Fire in California burns over 4,000 acres, prompting evacuation
River Fire in California burns over 4,000 acres, prompting evacuation

River Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres, prompts evacuation.

The fire broke out neat Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in California on Sunday afternoon (July 11).

River Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres, prompts evacuation.

The fire broke out neat Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in California on Sunday afternoon (July 11).

It is only 5% contained at the moment.