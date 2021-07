JAKOB’S WIFE Movie Clip - Starring Barbara Crampton

JAKOB’S WIFE Movie Clip - Starring Barbara Crampton - Plot synopsis: Anne is in her late 50s and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past thirty years.

Through a chance encounter with a stranger, she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before.

However, these changes come with a toll on her marriage and a heavy body count.