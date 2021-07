Some Suburban School Districts Want Gov. Pritzker To Let Them, Not The State, Handle COVID Safety

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated guidelines for schools to reopen safely — unvaccinated teachers and students will need to continue masking up, while those who are vaccinated can go without.

But a growing chorus of administrators and parents are calling on the state to leave the choice up to them.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.