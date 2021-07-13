Nepal gets new Prime Minister | Setback for KP Sharma Oli | Oneindia News

In a setback to Nepal's KP Sharma Oli, the Nepal Supreme Court on Monday reinstated the dissolved lower house of Parliament and ordered that Sher Bahadur Deuba be appointed the Prime Minister within two days.
