Thursday, August 5, 2021

London, Southern England slammed with massive flooding during storm

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Storms brought heavy rain to London and Southern England on Monday, July 12, causing flash flooding in the area.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @toughlovemusic; @CaptTamagochi; @GeorgeNicolasUK.