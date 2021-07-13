London, Southern England slammed with massive flooding during storm

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in the area.

Storms brought heavy rain to London and Southern England on Monday, July 12, causing flash flooding in the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @toughlovemusic; @CaptTamagochi; @GeorgeNicolasUK.