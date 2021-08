Dr. Jill Biden's Advice to Hopeful Community College Students

For the first time in its 60-year history, Glamour’s 2021 College Women of the Year are exclusively students enrolled at community colleges across America.

Glamour's Editor in Chief Samantha Barry interviews Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States (or "Dr. B" as her students call her), about her long career as a community college professor, and the vital role community colleges play in creating an open field, and greater accessibility of education for all.