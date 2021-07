Leander Paes and Kim Sharma's pictures from their Goa holiday hint at dating| Oneindia News

A restaurant-bar in Goa might have just revealed that Leander Paes and Kim Sharma as dating.

Pictures shared by Pousada By The Beach showed the tennis champion and actor enjoying a meal together.

Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed Leander Paes hugging Kim Sharma from behind, posing on a beach.

