California Beaches Close After Sewage Leak at Water Treatment Facility

Beaches in Los Angeles have been closed due to safety concerns after an eight-hour leak occurred at the Hyperion Water Reclamation plant.

The facility is one of the world's largest treatment plants.

'The Independent' reports that the leak caused about 17 million gallons of sewage to spill into the Santa Monica Bay.

Officials are investigating the incident.

I understand that the plant was able to prevent an even larger spill, but we are going to need answers about how and why this happened, Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor, via Twitter.

Sanitation and Environment said in a statement that the plant had become “inundated with overwhelming quantities of debris, causing backup of the headwork facilities.".

The plant’s relief system was triggered and sewage flows were controlled through use of the plant’s relief system, L.A.

Sanitation and Environment, via statement.

'The Independent' reports that water quality sampling is underway with results expected within 24 hours.

Beaches will reopen once bacteria levels are safe again