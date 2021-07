Rishabh Pant tests Covid-19 positive ahead of five-match Test series against England| Oneindia News

Indian cricketer, who has been tested for Covid-19 positive ahead of their five-match Test series against England, is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The Test series against England is scheduled from August 4.

#RishabhPant #Covid19 #IndiaVsEngland