The impact of child tax credits for Nevada families

Thousands of families here in southern Nevada could be seeing money drop into their accounts as the first child tax credit payments are now out.

13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMY CHEN SPOKE WITH SOME LOCAL FAMILIES ON HOW THESE PAYMENTS WILL HELP THEM OUT. A LOT OF FAMILIES IN THE VALLEY HAVE FOUND THEMSELVES TRYING TO CUT BACK ON SPENDING- JUST SIMPLY TO STAY AFLOAT. THE ONES I TALKED WITH SAY THEY'RE GLAD THE MONEY IS COMING IN. BILLIONS OF DOLLARS COMING TO NEVADA FAMILIES IN THE FORM OF CHILD TAX CREDITS. THAT INCLUDES LORENA LLAMAS OF NORTH LAS VEGAS. SHE'LL BE GETTING 500 DOLLARS A MONTH FOR HER TWO TEENAGE CHILDREN. "Right now.

I think we’re goingto put that money towardspsavings.

I know the kids aregoing to be going back to schoolhere soon.

So, that willdefinitely help out with that."LORENA LLAMAS SAYS SHE AND HERHUSBAND HAVE BEEN FORTUNATEKEEPING THEIR JOBS-BUT HAD TODEPLETE THEIR SAVINGS TO STAYAFLOAT."That well ran dry a little bitso now it’s kind of like playingcatch up, especially when we godo our taxes and stuff likethat."ARIEL DAVISWHO ALSO HAS TWOCHILDREN-SAYS THE MONEY WILL BEA DIFFERENCE MAKER."Food.

Just basic necessitiesactually because that was moneythat came out of my check."MORE THAN 330,000 FAMILIES ARESET TO GET A CHECK FM ROTHEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTOSAYS THIS IS AN INVESTMENT INWORKING FAMILIES."I have heard from so manyfamilies in the state of Nevadathat were just on tough times sothat’s why it was important forme to support this legislation,to support this s child taxcredit."LLAMAS SAYS FAMILIES WHO GET THEPAYMENTS- SHOULD MAKE SURE TOSPEND IT WISELY."Make sure that your bills arepaid.

Make sure that your pantryis full.

Make sure your fridgeis full."RIGHT NOW THERE’S LEGISLATION TOCONTINUE MAKING THOSEPAYMENTS-BEYOND THIS YEAR.BUT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF ITWILL GET PASSE