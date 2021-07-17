Guaranteed income:the 'social vaccine' for the 21st century?

California passed a program to distribute monthly $1000 checks to residents, just as families of nearly 60 million children began receiving their first monthly federal child tax credit payments.
Will guaranteed income be the new way forward?
