THE LONELIEST WHALE Movie Clip - Perennial Outsider

THE LONELIEST WHALE Movie Clip - Perennial Outsider - Plot synopsis: The Loneliest Whale is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.

As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

Executive Produced with Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier and directed by Joshua Zeman.